Charles Andrew “Chuck” Then, passed away peacefully Friday, June 4, 2021 at Forbes Hospital in Pittsburgh at the age of 82. He was born May 14, 1939 to the late Charles J. and Mary (Healy) Then.
After serving four years in the United States Army, Chuck served numerous years in the United States Army Reserves earning the rank of Staff Sergeant, He dedicated a career of 43 years with the United States Federal Government; working 15 years for the Gettysburg National Military Park Service and 23 years with the Department of Veteran Affairs in Pittsburgh, retiring in 2014. While Living in Gettysburg, he was devoted to his community serving as a volunteer with the Gettysburg Fire Department and St. Francis Xavier School and Church.
Chuck loved his family, gardening, and spending time on the upper deck of a cruise ship. He enjoyed spoiling his grandchildren, spending many happy hours working in his greenhouse, planting flowers and traveling with his wife and family.
Chuck is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Donna Then; three children, Robert (Heather) Then of Gettysburg, Joanie (Edward) Nicholson, and Daniel (Amanda) Then of Pittsburgh; the heart of his heart, grandchildren Jordan Roberson (Fiancée Jade Johnson), Mackenzie and Nicholas Moquin, of Pittsburgh, Kaitlyn Then of Gettysburg, Addison, Brooklynn, Jackson, Emmalynn, and Grayson Then of Pittsburgh. He also leaves behind his two brothers, James (Kathy) Then of Slippery Rock and Eugene (Arlene) Then of Wexford. He is also survived by many beloved nieces and nephews and their children.
Friends received at William F. Gross Funeral Home 11735 Frankstown Rd. (at Rodi Rd.), Penn Hills Wednesday, June 9, 2021 from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. Funeral prayers will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, June 10, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. followed by a mass of Christian Burial at Christ the Divine Shepherd Parish, St. Bartholomew Church 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers please consider a memorial donation to Gettysburg Battlefield Preservation Association, 1008 Hanover St. Gettysburg, PA 17325
