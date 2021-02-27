Lucille M. (Diller) Hoffheins, 93, died Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, at SpiriTrust Lutheran the Village at Utz Terrace. She was the wife of the late Dale F. Hoffheins, her husband of 59 years, who died March 9, 2005.
Lucille was born Sept. 30, 1927, in Somerset County, the daughter of the late Martin F. and Annie M. (Berkey) Diller.
Lucille was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in East Berlin, and a 1945 graduate of Hanover High School. She got her beauty license in 1946 and worked at shops in York Springs and Hanover. After working for a while at Revonah Spinning Mill, Lucille opened her own beauty shop. She was a volunteer with the East Berlin Public Library, East Berlin Area Community Center, Jefferson Fire Company for their Dutch Suppers, and at Zwingli U.C.C. in the quilting circle called the Busy Bee’s making quilts. Lucille was the former president of the East Berlin Senior Citizens Club, and she taught Sunday school and vacation bible school at various area churches. She and Dale raised chickens, steers, rabbits and hogs, and Lucille enjoyed gardening and her flower beds. The family would like to say thank you to the staff and support staff at Utz Terrace for the wonderful care that Lucy received.
Lucille is survived by two sons, H. Lee Hoffheins of Glen Rock, and Brian R. Hoffheins of Abbottstown, a daughter, Karen A. Wire of Thomasville, four grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, and a great great granddaughter. She was predeceased by three brothers and two sisters.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, PO Box 1016, Eat Berlin, PA 17316, or to East Berlin Area Community Center, 405 North Ave, at Berlin, PA, or to the East Berlin Public Library, 105 Locust St, East Berlin, PA. Feiser Funeral Home, Inc, 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, is in charge of arrangements. Memories may be shard at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.