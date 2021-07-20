A service to celebrate the life of Theodore “Ted” James Kane, who passed away August 2, 2020, will be held on July 31, 2021, at 11 a.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, 13 E. Main St., Fairfield, with Pastor Beverly Lange Donnella as celebrant. A reception will follow in the fellowship hall.
Born April 10, 1943, at Gettysburg Hospital, he was the son of the late James A. Kane and Cora E. (Warren) Kane.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.