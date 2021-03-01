Mary Trumbower Crockett, 95, of Gettysburg, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend, departed this life peacefully at home surrounded by family on Feb. 28, 2021.
Mary was born to William and Ione Trumbower in Caroline, N.Y., and grew up in Sweet Valley, Pa., where she developed her love for reading and learning that continued throughout her life.
Mary enjoyed 54 wonderful years of marriage to the late David C. Crockett. Mary married David in 1946 at Sweet Valley Church of Christ and they raised their three sons, David, William (Diane), and Robert (Kathy), in Chillum, Md. They have five grandchildren whom they spoiled with love and special outings each summer: Kenne (Andi), Laura (Jay), Kelly (Drew), Theresa (Seth), and Caroline (Chris). They also are blessed with six great-grandchildren, James, Sylvia, Shepherd, Liam, Haley, and Gryphon.
Mary graduated Shickshinny (Pa.) High School in 1941, and then became a registered nurse following graduation from Wilkes-Barre General Hospital School of Nursing in 1946. She practiced nursing until the birth of her first son and considered herself a nurse throughout her life.
Mary had a strong faith and was very active in church activities, including serving as church secretary at Chillum Community Church (Md.). She also was very active in Trinity United Church of Christ. She served on the board of Hoffman Homes for Youth.
Mary enjoyed playing the piano and participated in the church choir for many years. She and David spent summers in Gettysburg before retiring to Gettysburg in 1985. She enjoyed working with her son and daughter-in-law at The Dog House, specializing in all things hot dogs. Mary was blessed with many long-lasting friendships and had a full social calendar including with the Dining Dames and her Bible study groups.
Mary was known for her cooking and baking skills, including her lemon sponge pies, which always sold out at the church bazaar as soon as the bake sale started. She loved everyone she met and in return was loved by them. She loved telling stories with family and friends, entertaining, and always had a big smile and welcome for all.
Mary was happiest when surrounded by family. She will be greatly missed. Her legacy lives on in the hearts of her family and friends.
Mary’s family is comforted knowing that Mary resides in heaven. Should that not be the case, her sons know that heaven must be empty.
