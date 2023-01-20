Josh Herr, Gettysburg Boys' Basketball: Josh averaged 18 points per game in 3 games, including 22 in a win over Northern

Megan Jacoby, Delone Catholic Girls' Basketball: Megan scored 40 points in 3 wins, connecting on a combined 10 3-pointers for the Squirettes

Jerry Dattoli, New Oxford Wrestling: Jerry went 5-0 with 4 pins at 126 pounds in the Dave Conaway Memorial Duals

Claire Roberts, Biglerville Girls' Basketball: Claire scored 42 points in 3 games for the Canners, including 19 against York Tech

Tyler Withers, Gettysburg Wrestling: Tyler went 5-0 with 4 pins at 189/215 at the Gettysburg Duals, recording the 100th win of his career

