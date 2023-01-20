Edith Virginia Bulman, 100, of York, Pa., and formerly of Bonneauville, entered God’s Eternal Care, Thursday, December 15, 2022, at SpiriTrust Lutheran Sprenkle Village, with her loving family by her side.
Born August 22, 1922, in Hyattstown, Md.,, she was the daughter of the late James U. “Shorty” and Mary V. (Weller) Lawson. Edith was the loving wife of the late James C. Bulman to whom she was married for 45 years until his passing on October 24, 2009.
Edith was a member of the Gettysburg United Methodist Church, Gettysburg.
Edith was one of the first three female Montgomery County police officers in Montgomery County, Md., for 17 years until her retirement. She enjoyed sewing, various church groups, gardening and traveling.
Edith is survived by her sons, Michael U. Knill and wife Marty of Lewisberry ,Pa., and James C. Bulman Jr of Orlando, Fla.; 16 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; 18 great-great-grandchildren; and two daughters-in-law, Maryann Knill and Susan Knill. She was preceded in death by two brothers Marion U. Lawson and Harry E. Lawson; a sister, Mazie I. Reeder; sons, John D. Knill and Dennis S. Knill; and a daughter, Mary E. Shores.
A memorial service to celebrate and remember Edith’s life with be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at Gettysburg United Methodist Church, 30 W. High St., Gettysburg, with her pastor, Rev. Rick Smith, officiating. The family with receive friends from 12 p.m. until the state of the service at 1 p.m. There will be a reception in the fellowship hall following the service. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at Gettysburg United Methodist Church Facebook page.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Edith’s memory to Gettysburg United Methodist Church, 30 W. High St., Gettysburg, PA 17325; or SpiriTrust Lutheran Office of Philanthropy, 1050 Pennsylvania Ave., York, PA 17404.
The Kenworthy Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 66 E. Hanover St., Gettysburg, is assisting family with funeral arrangements.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
