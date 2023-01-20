Pius O. Hess Jr., 67, of New Oxford, went to be with the Lord on January 17, 2023, at Hanover Hospital. He was the son of the late Pius O. Hess Sr. and Rose M. Rosensteel Hess of the Gardens at Gettysburg.
In addition to his wife, Christina Hayes Hess, and mother, Pius is survived by a daughter, Barbie Marks and husband Shawn of New Oxford; two grandsons, Dreyton and Deagan Marks, both of New Oxford; three sisters, Jean Taylor and husband Gary of Gettysburg, Lisa Wonder and husband Roger of New Oxford, and Sherry Youngbar and husband Ken of New Oxford; two nephews, Toby Taylor and Connor Youngbar; and two nieces, Tammy Taylor and Nikki Wonder.
Pius was retired from Hadco in Littlestown. He was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan, who loved his family and playing practical jokes on them. He loved working around his home, peanut butter and beautiful Chevys. Most notably, his laugh was contagious.
Funeral arrangements were handled by Panebaker Funeral Home in Hanover. Per request of his wife, services will be private.
