Alice Marie Angell, age 74, of York Springs, passed away Friday, April 1, 2022, at Chambersburg Hospital. She was born November 4, 1947, in York Springs, the daughter of the late Ralph and Betty (Leer) Hikes.
Alice graduated in the Class of 1965 from Bermudian Springs High School in York Springs. She worked as a secretary for over 30 years for the Labor and Industry Unemployment Compensation Department. She was a member and Sunday school teacher at Upper Bermudian Lutheran Church in Gardners.
Alice volunteered in many ways such as serving as secretary for York Springs Fire Company, leader of 4-H for many years and volunteered at Gettysburg Lutheran SpiriTrust Retirement Home. In her spare time, Alice enjoyed ride motorcycles with her husband, Jim, and was an avid Baltimore Orioles and Baltimore Ravens fan.
Alice is survived by her loving husband of 12 years, James “Jim” Richard Angell of York Springs; brother, Carl Hikes and his wife Kathy of Maryland; and sister, Martha Albin of Hawaii.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
Graveside services will be on Friday, April 8, 2022, at 3 p.m. at Upper Bermudian Lutheran Church Cemetery, 185 Ground Oak Church Road, Gardners, PA 17324, with Pastor Eric Snyder officiating.
Contributions may be made in Alice’s memory to American Diabetes Foundation, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023; or Upper Bermudian Lutheran Church, 185 Ground Oak Church Road, Gardners, PA 17324.
Friends may express online condolences at www.DuganFH.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.