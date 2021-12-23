G. Darlene (Wagner) Bair, 86, passed Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, at Gardens at Gettysburg. She was the wife of Donald P. Bair, her husband of 30 years.
Darlene was born December 18, 1935, in New Oxford, the daughter of the late John M. and Grace V. (Herman) Wagner.
Darlene was a member of First Evangelical Lutheran Church in New Oxford, where she sang in the choir. She was a 1954 graduate of New Oxford High School, and attended the monthly class dinners. Darlene worked for 58 years in New Oxford pharmacies, and loved taking bus trips and traveling.
In addition to her husband Don, Darlene is survived by a relative, Leslie Lau of Virginia.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021 at 10 a.m., at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 200 Lincoln Way East, New Oxford, with her pastor, Rev. Michael Seifried officiating. Burial will be in New Oxford Cemetery. A viewing will be held on Tuesday, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Feiser Funeral Home, Inc, 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford. Memorial contributions may be made to First Lutheran Church, or to Aseracare Hospice, 44, Bowman Rd, York, PA 17408. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
