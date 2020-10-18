Linden W. Green, 76, of Orlando, Florida passed away peacefully on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020 at Tampa General Hospital of complications from long-term kidney disease.
Born in Charles Town, West Virginia he was the son of the late Charles Edgar and Edna Pauline Barbehenn Green. Linden was the husband of Linda Marlene Green. In 2013, they moved from Gettysburg to Orlando, Florida to be closer to their children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. They celebrated their 31st wedding anniversary March 10, 2020.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his stepchildren: Jennie Mathes, Madisonville, Tenn.; Laura Warbis, Orlando; and Evan Chasse, Etters, Pa.; grandchildren: Daniela Warbis (Germany); Jennifer, Christopher and Samantha Warbis, Orlando, Florida, and great-grandchildren: Tyler, Avani and Samea, Germany.
Linden is also survived by: his older brother, Milton Green and wife Dorothy, Millersville, Pa.; niece Ruthanne Wilt Cater, North Royalton, Ohio; nephews: Bobby Wilt; Charles Thomas Green, Jr., Manchester, New York; Jon Green, Mount Gretna, Pa.; Shawn Green, Virginia Beach, Va.; and Matthew Green, New Providence, Pa. He was preceded in death by his sister Mary Joanne Green Wilt, Ranson, W.V. and brothers Charles Thomas Green, Sr., Florida, Mark Green and nephew Jonathan Green, Gettysburg.
Linden graduated 1962 from Gettysburg High School. He proudly served in the United States Army. He was a life-long Lutheran and member of St. James Lutheran Church, Gettysburg and had three great aunts: Katherine Rightmyer, Martha Barbehenn, Edna Hower teach Sunday school and by their example, he taught same at Army Chapels. After the untimely accidental passing of our Mother in 1950, Linden and two brothers Mark and Milton were raised by these Great Aunts and lived with Aunts Martha and Edna.
He and a partner purchased Hower’s Print Shop, then he later worked for other commercial printers in southeastern Pennsylvania.
He was a member of now closed Lodge 1045 B.P.O.E. (Elks) Gettysburg and served as the exalted ruler (President) in 1992.
He was the quintessential jokester with his dry joyful humor like Vaudeville of old, and had a very strong desire to live and enjoy being with family and friends and as a Child of God.
There will be no Service as he requested his family scatter his ashes oceanside in Florida.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.