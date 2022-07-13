Kevin W. Snyder, age 54, of Gardners, passed away Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at West Shore Hospital in Mechanicsburg. He was born Tuesday, April 16, 1968, in Carlisle, the son of the late Richard R. and Dorothy L. (Rohrer) Snyder.
Kevin graduated from Bermudian Springs High School. He was formerly employed by Gettysburg College in the dining hall for several years. He was a member of Bendersville United Methodist Church and Ira E. Lady American Legion Post 262 in Biglerville. He participated in the Special Olympics in Adams County.
He is survived by one sister, Krista L. Snyder and companion Pete Varner of Gardners; two brothers, Richard A. and wife Becky Snyder of Gardners, and Randy D. and wife Lareesa Snyder of Carlisle; and several nieces and nephews.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 18 at Dugan Funeral Home with Rev. Terry Brosius officiating. Interment will be in Wenksville Cemetery. A viewing will be held Sunday, July 17, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Adams County Special Olympics, 37 Bittern Drive, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
Friends may express online condolences at DuganFH.com.
