Donald Ervin Harbold, age 87, of Mechanicsburg, passed away on Saturday, November 13, 202,1 at West Shore Hospital.
Born September 17, 1934, in Latimer, Pa., he was the son of the late Mable O. Guise and Ervin L. Harbold. He was also preceded in death by his stepmother, Nellie.
Don worked as a dock supervisor for multiple dairies over his 45-year career, and ultimately retired from Wengert’s Dairy. Don was a U.S. Army veteran and was a great baseball player in his younger years. He enjoyed gardening and was an avid hunter who especially enjoyed outings with his nephews. He was a member of Trindle Spring Lutheran Church.
Surviving is his loving wife of 66 years, Patricia A. (Sterner) Harbold, are his daughter, Traci A. (Harbold) Rate and husband Richard; his grandchildren, Hans and Anna; his step-grandchildren, Ryan, Kevin, Kyle and Emily; his step-great-grandchildren, Madison, Mackenzie, Vivian and Owen; and his siblings, Joan, Esther, Stephen, Thomas, Susan, Margaret, and Randall. Don was preceded in death by four siblings, Walter, Jean, Robert and Charlotte.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, November 20, at Trindle Spring Lutheran Church, 14 State Road, Mechanicsburg. Burial will take place in Trindle Spring Cemetery. There will be a viewing from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, November 19, at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to either the Kidney Foundation of Central PA, 900 Arlington Ave., Suite 134A, Harrisburg, PA 17109; or to Trindle Spring Lutheran Church, 14 State Road, Mechanicsburg, PA 17050.
