Harold L. Shadle Jr., “Howie,” 62, passed Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at UPMC Hanover Hospital. He was the husband of Rae J. (Bentzel) Shadle, who was his loving companion for 39 years.
Harold was born July 28, 1959, in Gettysburg, the son of Mary E. (Becker) Shadle of Abbottstown, and the late Harold L. Shadle Sr.
Howie was previously employed at Leon E. Wintermyer Inc. where he worked for two decades, advancing in roles before taking on the position of the general superintendent of construction and excavation. When with this company, he spent most winters organizing and facilitating snow removal for the Greater Harrisburg area.
Howie was a long-time member of Immaculate Heart of Mary in Abbottstown before joining St. Vincent DePaul Catholic Church in Hanover in 2008. He was very active in both parishes in various church activities including religious education and duties as spiritual renewal retreat leader.
In 1999, he was invited by Father Thomas Langan to participate in a Pilgrimage to the Holy Land with his local parish. This was an incredibly profound experience for him that he spoke of often and presented in schools, churches and fellow parishioners' homes. He was also a founding member of the Knights of Columbus at St. Vincent’s.
He was also a member of East Berlin V.F.W., and East Berlin Fish & Game. He proudly served with honor and distinction in the United States Marine Corps, where he earned the rank of sergeant. He proudly served with the 1st Battalion, 9th Marines as a primary marksmanship instructor on Okinawa and Parris Island Marine Recruit Depot.
He enjoyed hunting, reconnecting with other veterans on online discussion forums and his daily coffee at a local Rutter’s with long-time friends and co-workers. He loved the Corps, Nittany Lions football, his beloved dog, Buddy, and cooking delicious meals for those he loved and cared about. His family and friends, all who know and love him will take comfort that after a long struggle with various health issues, he is finally at peace.
In addition to his wife Rae and his mother Mary, Harold is survived by two sons, John D. Shadle of Newberrytown, and James D. Shadle of Hanover; and a sister, Lisa R. Shadle-Glad and her husband Barry of Abbottstown. He was predeceased by a sister, Sherry L. Shadle.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, February 26, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. at St. Vincent DePaul Catholic Church, 220 3rd St., Hanover, with Father John Szada officiating.
Burial will be private. A viewing will be held on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, from 6-8 p.m., at Feiser Funeral Home Inc, 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, with prayers at 8 p.m. with Father Michael Reid.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Marine Corps Toys for Tots.
Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
