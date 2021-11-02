Mr. William Ray “Billy Ray” Price, 94, of Emmitsburg, Md., passed away on November 1, 2021, at Citizens Nursing Home in Frederick. He was the loving husband of the late Helen Price, who passed in 2009 after 56 years of marriage.
Born Sept. 21, 1927, in Wyko, W.Va., Billy Ray was the son of the late Ray and Maude Price. He served in the U.S. Army from 1950 to 1952 and was stationed in Germany during the Allied Occupation.
Mr. Price retired from Knouse Foods after 40 years with the company, making applesauce, apple butter, and other apple products. In his retirement, Mr. Price enjoyed fishing and gardening, and would help anyone he could with kindness and generosity. He was a longtime member of the Emmitsburg VFW and American Legion.
Mr. Price is survived by three children, Janie Wachter (Bill) of Thurmont, Linda Brandenburg (Rick) of Frederick, and Walter Price (Chrissy) of Emmitsburg; still surviving are siblings, Juanita Nell Leatherman (Henry) of Tioga, Pa., Betty Jean Alphin of Wilmington, Del., and Bob Price of New York.;, five grandchildren, Jason Wachter, Amy Few, Tiffany Wachter, Kasey Price and Paige Price; great-grandchildren, Daniel Wachter, Madilynn Wachter, Weston Schriver and Kyra Few. Mr. Price was preceded in death by his sisters, Pauline Forrister and Marlene Saylors; brothers, Archie Price, Algie Price and Ernest Price; and his grandson, Brian Wachter.
Visitation will be held for family and friends on Thursday, November 4 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Resthaven Funeral Home & Community Center, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Hwy. in Frederick, where a funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 5, officiated by Pastor Jay Beard of First Baptist Church of Thurmont. Interment will follow in Resthaven Memorial Gardens; floral tributes are welcome. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations, may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105 or First Baptist Church of Thurmont.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.