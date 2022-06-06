Paula B. Grimsley, 89, of Gettysburg, passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, May 27, 2022.
She was born in St. Florian, Austria, on June 8, 1932, to Johann Bachmaier and Maria (Poppl) Bachmaier.
Paula is predeceased by her husband, Carl E. Grimsley, who passed away in 1983 and is buried at Arlington National Cemetery. She is survived by her son, James “Jim” C. Grimsley (Melissa), and daughter, Vicki U. Grimsley. Paula is also survived by four grandchildren, Logan, Jordan, Emma, and Mason; and two great-grandchildren, Calum and Jackson. Paula was one of six children, including three brothers and two sisters.
Paula graduated from high school in 1949 and went to live in Munich, Germany, where she attended the College for Fashion and Design. She graduated in 1953, receiving her master's degree from the Art School in Cologne, Germany. She worked at several fashion houses in Germany after graduation until 1958, when she moved to the United States. She then continued her education at the University of Cincinnati, where she met her husband, Carl. They married in 1962 and moved to Washington, D.C. Paula enjoyed being a stay-at-home mom while the children were young. In 1973, her husband Carl retired from the Smithsonian Institution, and they moved to Gettysburg.
Paula enjoyed gardening and created beautiful landscaping while tending to a huge vegetable garden at the same time. She canned, made jam and jelly, baked, and always had a home-cooked meal for her family. She was especially famous for her amazing Hazelnut Torte. Paula also enjoyed playing tennis and walleyball and her weekly gathering with her close tennis friends. She was a talented seamstress and spent hours sewing and creating sweaters, quilts, draperies, and intricate needlepoint designs. After Carl passed in 1983, Paula moved into her new home, where she enjoyed her view of the mountains and the lovely gardens she created. Paula will always be cherished and missed by her friends and especially her family.
There will be a visitation held Sunday, June 12, 2022, from 1 to 3 p.m.at the Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg. Interment will be held at a later date in Arlington National Cemetery.
Online obituary and condolences are available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
