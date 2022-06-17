Betty L. Houser, 80, of Hanover, Pa., entered God’s eternal care, Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at UPMC Hanover Hospital.
Born May 26, 1942, in Harrisburg, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Jesse Witmer and Ruth Elizabeth (Roland) Wiseman.
Betty attended Littlestown Area School District.
Betty was a receptionist and had previously been a packer at Utz Quality Foods for several years.
Betty is survived by her three children, Barry Eugene Wiseman and fiancé Wendy, Tina Marie Yeager, and Connie Elaine Killeen, all of Hanover. She is also survived by two grandchildren, Mitch Killeen and Ben Killeen. Betty was preceded in death by her grandson, Jesse M. Wiseman; and all her siblings, Robert Wiseman, Carl Wiseman, Terry Wiseman, Olivia Wiseman, Erma White, and Doris Miller.
A funeral service to celebrate and remember Betty’s life will be held at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at the Kenworthy Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 269 Frederick St., Hanover, PA 17331. A viewing and time to share memories with the family will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, June 22, 2022, also at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made in Betty’s name to the American Lung Association, online at https://action.lung.org, or by mail at 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601.
The Kenworthy Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. has been entrusted by the family with the funeral arrangements.
