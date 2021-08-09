Leona Lee VanMetre, 87, of Hedgesville, West Virginia, passed away at the home of her daughter in Fairfield, on Sunday, August 8, 2021.
Born on June 26, 1934, in Martinsburg, West Virginia, she was the daughter of the late John Reese and Anna May (Stockes) Houck. Leona was predeceased by her husband of 66 years, James E. VanMetre, who died in February 2021.
She enjoyed traveling with her husband on their motorcycle, spending time with her children and their families, gardening and tending to her chickens.
Leona is survived by her children, Betty L. Short of Fairfield, Virginia A. Unger of New Oxford, James H. VanMetre of Philadelphia, Pa., Terry Lee VanMetre of Biglerville, John A. VanMetre of Fairfield, Steve Allen VanMetre of Hedgesville, and Isaac Davis VanMetre of Fairfield; 18 grandchildren; a sister, Betty Jane Houck and two brothers, John Reese Houck Jr. and Clarence William Houck, all of Hedgesville. Leona was predeceased by a daughter, Lovetta Woodring; and eight brothers and sisters.
Funeral services will be private. Burial will be in Berkeley Chapel Cemetery in Martinsburg, West Virginia.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.