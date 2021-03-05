Martha C. Engstler, 85, of Fairfield, passed away on Thursday, March 4, 2021, at Paramount Healthcare.
She was born Oct. 20, 1935, in Washington, D.C., the daughter of the late Bryan and Jennie Hill Coulter. Martha is survived by her husband, David Zappardino; her first husband, William Engstler, passed away in 1986.
Martha was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Fairfield, and at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Washington, D.C. She was a graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School and the University of Lynchburg.
Briefly after college she worked for the Bell Telephone Company in D.C. Martha was a 50-year member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, and a former member of the Gettysburg Garden Club and the Springfield Garden Club in Bethesda, Maryland. She was an avid stamp collector and also enjoyed gardening, antiques, quilting, sewing and cats.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by a son, Gregory Engstler and his wife Heidi of Bethesda, Md.; two grandchildren, Reganne Engstler and Stephen Tanzer; and family in Germany, Wilfred Fritzenschaft and family, Claudia Denning family, Betz family, and Hill family.
In addition to her unconditional love and devotion as a Mother and Grandmother, she will be greatly missed by so many close friends around the world, especially life-long friends Ingrid Savin and Sydney Hayes.
A celebration of Martha’s Life will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the American Cancer Society, 314 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17063 or to a favorite charity.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
