Genevieve J. Yingling (nee Koontz) of Moorestown, N.J., formerly of Westminster, Md., wife of the late Jacob M. Yingling, died peacefully on February 28, 2023. She was 92.
“Genny,” born in Knoxlyn, Pa., on August 27, 1930, grew up in Gettysburg, and met the love of her life during her junior year at Gettysburg High School. Genny and Jake moved to Westminster, Md., and raised their family in Carroll County.
Genny is survived by her sons, Stephen (Cindy) and Randall (Marianne); five grandchildren, Tyler (Stacey), Christopher (Kathryn), Randall (Sam), Timothy (Caitee), and Gregory (Deana); and three great-grandchildren. Genny was predeceased by her parents, John Koontz and Rosie Plank Koontz, and her 10 siblings.
Genny and her family appreciated her loving companions, Teresa, Deb, Gentle, Makeda and Dawn.
Services and burial were private. Anyone wishing to make a donation in Genny’s name, please consider supporting NJCTS, 50 Division St #205, Somerville, NJ 08876.
Please visit schetterfh.com.
