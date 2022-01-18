Douglas A. Williams, 62, of Gettysburg, died Sunday, January 16, 2022, at Med Star Washington Hospital Center after a long illness.
Born in Frederick, Maryland, on February 14, 1959, he was the son of the late Douglas U. and Janice (Creamer) Williams.
Doug is survived by his beloved wife, Marsha R. (Johnson) Williams.
He was a veteran of the Army National Guard, attended Quinn Chapel AME Church in Frederick and was an honorary member of the Frederick Elks Club.
Doug was an avid Washington Redskins Fan, routed for Notre Dame football, Duke basketball and the Baltimore Orioles. He had been employed at The Gettysburg Hospital, Roto Rex Corp and Jacoby Transportation through the years.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by four children, Turkessa Gordor (Dominic) of Frederick, Gito Williams of Frederick, Derland Williams (Stephanie) of Gettysburg and Deris Womack of Frederick; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; a brother, Alvin Williams of Hagerstown; and a number of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and a great-nephew.
Funeral services and interment will be private. A celebration of life will be held at a later date this year.
Tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.