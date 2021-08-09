Jeanne W. Wisser, 83, of Fairfield, passed peacefully from this life on Thursday, August 5, at her home after a long, courageous, and debilitating battle with chronic Lyme’s Disease.
Jeanne was born May 18, 1938, in Elyria, Ohio, the daughter of Wayne and Margaret Wise.
Jeanne is survived by her husband of 63 years, Bob and three children, Clay and wife Renee’, Dean and wife Lisa, and Kate Hendricks and husband Steve. She has 10 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren scattered across the country.
Jeanne graduated from Elyria High School in the Class of 1956, and then attended Miami University, in Oxford, Ohio. She and Bob married while he was a student at the Ohio State University College of Dentistry.
Following his graduation in 1963, they embarked on what became a 30-year long military career in the United States Navy. Jeanne was, in fact, the ultimate Navy wife. She moved the family 12 times to new and different duty stations in those 30 years. She was proof positive of the old Navy axiom, “The toughest job in the Navy is the Navy Wife.” Jeanne accepted each and every move as an opportunity for a new and exciting adventure. She instilled that positive adventurous attitude in their children. She truly believed the message that always hung on a plaque in her kitchen. “HOME IS WHERE THE NAVY SENDS YOU.” It was said by all who knew her, “Jeanne never met a stranger!”
Jeanne was a woman of many interests and accomplishments. Foremost, and above all else was her devotion to family, and her role as a wife and mother. She was, by any standard, a world class cook and homemaker. As a mother, she was a strict disciplinarian, consistently instilling the concept of good behavior, but always in a loving and protective manner.
Outside the home her love was golf. No matter where the Navy sent the family, she could always find new and lasting friends on the golf course. She was described by many of those golfing friends as a gracious winner or loser, but always a fierce competitor.
That same competitive attitude was also evident at the card table. Whether playing bridge with friends or “go fish” with her grandchildren, she always played to win. While the family was stationed in Hawaii, she ran the Honolulu Marathon. She was an avid reader, and enjoyed quilting and knitting.
She found great joy and comfort with her family pets. They were usually rescue dogs and cats. Bird feeders were a part of every homesite, especially hummingbirds. Jeanne loved traveling in the family motor home, whether traveling across the country to a new duty station, for a golf or beach vacation, sightseeing, or visiting family or old Navy friends. Jeanne always said that what she liked the most about the motor home was “I just like my own dirt!” She was a wonderful cook and entertainer to all who joined the family at the table. Many gourmet meals were prepared in those tiny kitchens, and the pets were always there to enjoy the leftovers.
Professional services are entrusted to Monahan Funeral Home, Fairfield.
A celebration of life reception will be announced for a later date. Interment will be held at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Jeanne’s memory to Amedisys, Hospice, 3350 Paxton St., Suite 5, Harrisburg, PA 17111; or Adams County SPCA, 11 Goldenville Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
