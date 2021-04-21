Evelyn “Evie” E. (Miller) Billman, age 76, passed away on April 20, 2021, at UPMC Hanover Hospital. She was the loving wife of George F. Billman; together they shared 45 years of marriage.
Evie was born on Feb. 24, 1945, in Carlisle and was the daughter of the late Herbert and Mabel (Hunter) Miller. She went on to work for Oxford Container as an estimator for 47 years.
Evie was also a volunteer for the VNA, helped with funeral lunches at the Knights of Columbus, was an avid Baltimore Ravens fan. Evie also loved spending every morning walking with her best friend Mary Bair. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband George, Evie is survived by her children Candace Shaffer, Sharon Billman (Eric Baker) and Scott Sanders, Shelly Sanders, and Kelly Martz; her nine grandchildren; and her five great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brothers, Harold Miller, Herbert Miller, and Kenny Miller; and many nieces and nephews. Evie was preceded in death by her brother Evertt Miller; and her sister Helen Miller.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday at 9:30 a.m. at Annunciation Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church, 26 N. 3rd St., McSherrystown, PA 17344. A viewing will be held on Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m., at Murphy-Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., 501 Ridge Ave., McSherrystown PA 17344, with a rosary service at 4 p.m. The interment will be held privately by the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Evie’s memory can be made to the VNA, 440 Madison St., Hanover, PA 17331; or Annunciation Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church, 26 N. 3rd St., McSherrystown, PA 17344.
