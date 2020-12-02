Dail Archer Forsyth, 84, of Orrtanna, formerly of Princeton, N.J., passed away peacefully on Dec. 1, 2020. She is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Alexander M. Forsyth.
Dail was born in Baltimore, the daughter of the late John Anthony and Margaret Henderson Brawner Archer. She was a graduate of Princeton High in 1954 and attended Dickinson College. She worked for her father’s laundry business, University Cleaners in Princeton, NJ, worked as a Bank Teller for Princeton Bank & Trust, and later for Princeton Day School before retiring to Gettysburg. Dail enjoyed spending time with family, traveling, camping with her IDTT friends, bowling, attending Philadelphia Phillies games, and was a former member of the Princeton First Aid Ladies Auxiliary and a current member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post 262.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her two daughters, June Miller (Jerry) of Biglerville, and Cindy Stadulis (Tom) of Austin, Texas; seven grandchildren: Jeremy Miller (Kris), Leslie Davenport (Travis), Philip Stadulis, Meghan Kapilevich (Gary), Ben Stadulis, Justine Miller, and Sara Stadulis; three great-grandchildren: Jocelyn Miller, Jaedyn Miller, and Emma Davenport; and two sisters, Lynn Waller (John) of Danbury, Conn and Braith Eldridge (Howard) of Princeton, N.J.
Private services will be held at the discretion of the family. Memorial contributions can be made to the Buchannan Valley Fire Company, 1180 Buchanan Valley Road, Orrtanna, PA, 17353 or the Adams County SPCA, 11 Goldenville Road, Gettysburg, PA, 17325.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg, PA. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.monahanfuneralhome.com.
