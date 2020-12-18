Bruce E. Hudson, 93, of Gettysburg, died Wednesday, Dec. 16, at his home. He was the husband of Geneva (Warner) Hudson of Gettysburg for 64 years.
Born May 24, 1927, in Grafton, W.Va., Bruce was the son of the late Lloyd and Virgie (Reese) Hudson.
He was a college graduate and served in the Navy during World War II. Bruce was employed with Social Security Administration in Woodlawn, Md., where he worked 63 years in government service.
Surviving in addition to his wife are his son, Jeffrey Hudson and Debbie of Owings Mills, Md., and his daughter, Ginger Larie Constantine and Rudy of Gettysburg; his three grandchildren, Jonathan Constantine and wife Helena, Tiffany Wren and husband T.J., and Matthew Constantine and wife Justyna; five great-grandchildren; and two step-great-grandchildren. Bruce was predeceased by his sister, Virginia Larie VanGilder.
He was a member of Barts Centenary United Methodist Church, Littlestown. Bruce enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and loved dogs.
Due to COVID-19, funeral service will be private with Pastor Tammy Blose officiating. Entombment will be in Rest Haven Cemetery, Hanover.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Bruce's name may be sent to his church at 50 E. King St., Littlestown, PA 17340 or Alzheimer's Association, 2595 Interstate Drive, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110.
