Eric W. Alberts passed away on Thursday, July 14, 2022, in his home from a medical condition.
At only 36 years old he was taken far too soon from his family and loved ones. Depending when and how you knew him you would have seen different versions of him. Eric had his own demons as we all do, but he fought through them! Through everything he believed in, Love, God, and above all else Family. Oh, and the Steelers… he believed in the Steelers!! Please spend a moment with a loved one because time is too short.
He was born January 6, 1986, in Gettysburg, the son of Thomas W. and Barbara Hanley Alberts of Biglerville. He is also survived by his sister, Laura Scott and her husband Frank and their children, Aleena Scott and Keegan Scott; and Eric’s longtime girlfriend, Tiffany Oaster. Eric is also survived by his maternal grandmother Marjorie Hanley, as well as numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Eric attended Biglerville High School. He loved his family, friends and his dogs. He was also a big Pittsburgh Steeler fan.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, July 23, 2022, from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. at Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg.
In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the Adams County SPCA, 11 Goldenville Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
