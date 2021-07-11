Dorothy V. “Dot” Ramsey, 93, of Littlestown died Saturday, July 10, at Genesis Gettysburg Center. Dot was the widow of James O. Ramsey, Jr. who died Feb. 12, 2005. Born March 4, 1928 in the Bronx, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late William, Sr. and Helen C. (Pembleton) Cox.
Dot was retired from Hanover Hall in 1983.
Surviving are her daughter, Bonnie L. Snider of Littlestown; grandson Lawrence J Ramsey and Allison of Kingsport, Tenn.; great-grandchildren: Victoria, Olivia, Donovan, Michel, Catherine; and her great-great-grandson, Malachi. She was predeceased by her sister, Violet Neuberger and brothers: Warren, William Jr. and George Cox.
Dot was a member of Barts Centenary United Methodist Church, Littlestown. She enjoyed visiting with friends and family and her special friends from Johnsville Methodist Church, Union Bridge, Md.
Services will be private. Contributions have been asked to go to Barts Centenary United Methodist Church, 50 East King St., Littlestown PA, 17340 or Johnsville United Methodist Church, 11106 Green Valley Rd., Union Bridge, MD 21791. Online condolences may be shared on www.littlesfh.com.
