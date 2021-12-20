Lee Ann Tarant, 80, of Fairfield, PA went to be with her Lord and Savior Saturday afternoon, December 18, 2021 at the Gettysburg Hospital.
Born August 27, 1941 in Washington, DC she was the daughter of the late William Phillip and Beatrice E. (Cope) Tarant.
Lee Ann was an active member in the choir St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Fairfield, PA, where she was the choir secretary, the librarian of the church music, and the choir director’s right hand man. She worked several places as bookkeeper and secretary, including, Kettering Realtors, in Maryland, Pepco Electric, Maryland, and Kirov Academy of Washington, D.C. Ballet Company.
She is survived by her two sons, Robert Lindsey, of Chambersburg, PA, Scott Lindsey, of Annapolis, MD, and her brother, Robert James Tarant, of Washington State.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 AM, Monday, December 27, 2021 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 256 Tract Rd., Fairfield, PA. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM until the time of Mass Monday at the church. The Monahan Funeral Home is in charge of the funeral arrangements and online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
Family suggests memorial contributions be made to St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 256 Tract Rd., Fairfield, PA 17320.
