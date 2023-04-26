Jonathan S. Heinrich, age 59, of Hanover, passed away on April 22, 2023, at WellSpan York Hospital.
Jonathan was born in Baltimore, Md., on November 1, 1963, and was the son of Helen A. (France) Heinrich and the late William J. Heinrich.
He proudly served his country in the United States Army and was honorably discharged. He was a member of the Steam Fitters Union and the Battlefield HOG Chapter #4330 and was recently named safety officer. Jonathan enjoyed golf and was an avid motorcycle rider.
Jonathan is survived by his sons, Jonathan Heinrich II and Jacob Heinrich; his grandchildren, Adilynn, Anderson, and Nolan; his mother, Helen A. (France) Heinrich; and his service dog, Diesel. He is also survived by his siblings, Timothy Heinrich, Keller Wolfe, and Elizabeth Kraft; and numerous nieces and nephews. Jonathan was preceded in death by his sisters Laura and Joy.
A gathering in celebration of Jonathan’s life will be held on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Murphy-Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., 501 Ridge Ave., McSherrystown, PA 17344. Interment will be held privately by the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jonathan’s memory may be made to a charity of your choice.
