It is with heavy hearts that we had to say goodbye to a loving husband, father, and grandfather, John W. "Jack" Breighner Jr. He passed away on December 11, 2021, surrounded by his family. He was born November 8, 1949, the son of the late John W. and Doris M. (Hildebrand) Breighner Sr.
He leaves behind his loving wife of 47 years, Kim S. (Sterner) Breighner; son, Chad Breighner of Aspers; daughter, Shannon and husband Shane Weaver of Covington, Ga.; his grandchildren, Ethan Weaver and Tucker Breighner, both of Aspers, and Madison and Erin Weaver of Covington.
He enjoyed golfing, hunting, antiquing and spending quality time with his family and friends. Family was always his top priority. He was a member of Heidlersburg Fire Company for many years.
He was a 1967 graduate of Bermudian Springs High School. After graduation he spent four years in the US Air Force and most recently retired from the Mechanicsburg Naval Depot, where he worked for over 30 years. He will be missed but forever loved for who he was.
There will be a private service with his family at Benders Church Cemetery. The family is planning to have a Celebration of Life with his family and friends at a future date.
Professional services entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
Friends may express online condolences at DuganFH.com.
