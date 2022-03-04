Katherine (Kathy) C. Trimmer, 67, entered into God’s eternal care in her home surrounded by family and friends on March 2, 2022, after a battle with breast cancer. She was born June 30, 1954, in Wilmington, Delaware, to the late Frank and Ruth Chason of Pittsville, Maryland.
She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother and is survived by her husband of 46 years, Dr. Daniel Trimmer of Hanover; her daughter, Bethany Trimmer and her husband James Dotson and granddaughter Tegwyn Dotson Trimmer of West Falls, New York, and her daughter, Alyssa Trimmer and her husband Matthew Steiner of Pittsville, Maryland.
Kathy was a devout Christian and an active participant in church programs, Bible studies, and book groups throughout her life. Her faith, kindness, generosity, and boundless support were an inspiration to all who knew and loved her.
Kathy retired from the Lincoln Intermediate Unit in 2013 where she was a special education teacher.
In addition to her family, she was a lover of music, nature, and the Pittsburgh Penguins. She was a regular attendee of concerts and music festivals and played numerous instruments. Her first love in music was guitar, but she never stopped learning and also counted mandolin, hammered dulcimer, mountain dulcimer, and recorder among her many passions. She participated and performed in several ensembles in the area throughout her life and was active in musical programs at her church, Grace UCC, in a variety of ways, most recently as music director for the modern service where she dedicated her time to introducing beautiful contemporary worship music to the congregation. During her retirement she and Dan traveled the country in their RV visiting many of the national parks.
A Celebration of Life for family and friends will be scheduled for later this spring.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society or the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation.
The Kenworthy Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 269 Frederick St., Hanover, Pa., has been entrusted by the family with the funeral arrangements.
