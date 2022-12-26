Charles A. Ritter

Charles “Charlie” A. Ritter, 81, of Gettysburg, passed away Saturday morning, Dec. 17, 2022 at Gettysburg Hospital of respiratory failure.
Born June 21, 1941 in Easton, Pa. and raised in Nazereth, Pa., he was a son of the late John and Irene (Nitchkey) Ritter.
He was the husband of the late Charlotte “Pat” (Knox) Ritter who preceded him on Jan. 8, 2016.
Mr. Ritter was owner and advisor to Gettysburg Transformer Corporation until his death.
He was a veteran of the United States Army serving in the 82nd Airborne Division.
He was an avid golfsman, poker and billiards player and an asset to the many boards of Adams County that he has been seated upon over the years.
Charles is survived by his daughter, Michelle Ritter Chapman; his late wife’s three children, Robin Bennett and her husband Dean, Robert L. Tipton, Jr. and his companion Doreen, and Michael C. Tipton and his wife Joann; nine grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and his beloved cat, Ginger. He was predeceased by his brother Frederick “Freddy” Ritter in 2009 and his sister Jacquelyn “Jackie” Berhel in 2022.
Funeral arrangements were handled by the Monahan Funeral Home and were held privately. He has been laid to rest in Evergreen Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Adams County SPCA, 11 Goldenville Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
