Mary Ann Woodward, 73, 1075 Old Harrisburg Road, Gettysburg, passed away Saturday, July 31, 2021, at SpiriTrust Lutheran Home–Gettysburg.
She was born February 8, 1948, in Washington, D.C., the daughter of the late Jack B. and Evelyn Branigan Wirsching.
Mary grew up in Hyattsville, Md., and graduated from Northwestern Senior High School. She earned a B.S. degree in special education and master’s degree in teaching and curriculum from Penn State University. Mary retired from teaching in 2015. Prior to that, she worked many years at Hoffman Home for Youth and the Gettysburg Times.
Mary is survived by a son, Bill Woodward and his wife, Lesley, of Gettysburg; a daughter, Cathy DiPiano and her wife, Sally McMaster, of York, Pa.; four grandchildren, Jordan Woodward, Hannah Woodward, Marc DiPiano, and Hailey DiPiano; and a brother, Kenneth Wirsching and his wife, Jean, of Kensington, Md.
A service to celebrate Mary’s life will be held on Saturday, August 7, 2021. Visitation will be begin at 1 p.m. and service at 2 p.m. at St. James Lutheran Church, 109 York St., Gettysburg. A reception will follow.
The Monahan Funeral Home is in charge of the funeral arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. James Lutheran Church or the Special Olympics of Adams County.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.