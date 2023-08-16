Van A. Colley, 62, of Gettysburg, formerly of North Carolina, passed away on Tuesday, August 15, 2023, at Gettysburg Hospital after a brief illness.
He was born on May 27, 1961, in Zanesville, Ohio, the son of the late Maurice and Marylois King Colley. Van graduated from Caldwell High School and Marietta College in Marietta, Ohio. From 1996 until 2020, he served as the business manager for Darrell Waltrip in Charlotte, N.C. Most recently, he held the position of events coordinator for Battlefield Harley-Davidson in Gettysburg. Van was a passionate Civil War enthusiast and an avid hunter.
Van is survived by his daughter, Morgan Elson and her husband Nickolas of Dunkirk, Md.; his brother, Tom Colley of Charlotte, N.C.; his sister, Sue Sabala of Westlake, Ohio; and his former wife, Melissa Colley of Raleigh, N.C.
A celebration of Van’s life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to The Colorectal Cancer Alliance.
Online condolences and the full obituary are available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.