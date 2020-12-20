Susan Patrice Spertzel (Huber), age 68 of East Berlin, passed away on Dec. 19, 2020 from dementia.
Born on Aug. 19, 1952 to Thomas D. Huber and Miriam L. Huber (Holler) at York Hospital, York, she is the ex-wife of Robert G. Spertzel, Conway, S.C. Susan passed away at Providence Place of Dover, Dover. Besides Dover, Susan also resided in Manchester, York Springs and East Berlin. She graduated from Northeastern High School in 1970. She also graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Science from Millersville University. She earned her Masters from various colleges. Susan was an art teacher at Bermudian Springs Elementary School. She also worked as a library assistant at Dillsburg Public Library. Susan enjoyed cross-stitching, needlepoint and folk art painting.
She is survived by a brother, Mark D. Huber, and his wife Bobbi A. and a sister Diane M Huber. Susan also has a niece, Mary L. Huber; and two nephews, Dima Huber and his wife, Ira, and Michael D. Huber and his wife Ana Gomez-Huber.
Arrangements are through Cocklin Funeral Home, Inc. 30 N Chestnut Street Dillsburg, PA 17019, 717-432-5312, or on the web at www.cocklinfuneralhome.com. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to to the Adams County SPCA, 11 Goldenville Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325, 717-334-8876, or on the web at www.adamscountyspca.org.
