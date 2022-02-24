Margaret “Peggy” M. (Vanderveur) Tate, 68, of Orrtanna, passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, February 21, 2022.
Peggy was born on August 19, 1953, in Sayre, Pa., a daughter of the late George and Catherine (O’Hara) Vanderveur.
She was a graduate of Northeast Bradford High School Class of 1971. On January 19, 1989, in Leesburg, Virginia, she married Philip G. Tate and together they have made Orrtanna their home. Peggy always considered Northeast Pennsylvania her home and looked forward to the special times spent with family.
For 35 years, Peggy served as a secretary and office clerk for Knouse Foods. She had previously also worked for the FDA and Carnation Foods. The friendships she made over the years of her employment there hold a special place in her heart. Peggy enjoyed gardening, always looked forward to shopping and was looking forward to a family cruise to Bermuda.
She will be greatly missed by her husband Philip; her brother and sister-in-law, George and Becky Vanderveur; nieces, Linda (Ronald) Smith, Jennifer (Richard) Chilson, and Samantha (Casey) Clymer; several great-nieces and great-nephews; and her stepson Kevin and stepdaughter Alison Haring and their families. Peggy was predeceased by her parents, her father George in 1980 and mother Catherine in 1982.
Family and friends are invited to attend a period of visitation on Saturday, February 26, from 10 to 11 a.m. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. with Deacon Michael Donovan. Those unable to attend the service may watch the live stream at https://my.gather.app/remember/margaret-peggy-tate. Peggy will be laid to rest in the Bumpville Cemetery.
Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting her guest book at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com
Those who wish may kindly consider a memorial contribution to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital in loving memory of Margaret “Peggy” Tate.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.