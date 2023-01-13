Nancy (Skeriotis) Ball passed peacefully into a glorious new life with Jesus on January 6, 2023, at the age of 90. Nancy was born on July 27, 1932, in Aliquippa, Pa., the middle daughter of George and Thames (Rallis) Skeriotis of Aliquippa, Pa. She was the wife of Kenneth Ball of New Oxford, formerly of McMurray, Pa., for over 65 years.
Nancy graduated from Aliquippa High School in 1950, then attended Slippery Rock State Teacher’s College where she met her future husband, Ken. Upon graduation from college in 1954, Nancy worked for the Mount Lebanon School District as both a physical education and as an English teacher for three years prior to marrying Ken in 1957. They eventually settled in Peters Township, Washington County, Pa., where they resided for almost 50 years.
Nancy and Ken had two daughters, Susan and Joan. During her stay-at-home years, Nancy completed a master’s degree in the emerging field of guidance counseling from the University of Pittsburgh. She was employed as a guidance counselor in 1969 at the newly-opened Boyce Middle School in Upper St. Clair Township, where she worked proudly until her retirement in 1995.
The Ball family were long-time members of Westminster Presbyterian Church in Upper Saint Clair where Nancy enjoyed being part of the women’s activities during her retirement years. Nancy’s first love was her family, for whom she was a devoted wife, mother and YiaYia. Nancy loved to feed people and spent many hours cooking. Her “YiaYia rolls” were a big hit with all of her grandchildren – both in the making and eating of them.
Nancy also loved to sew, making everything from curtains and bedspreads to clothes for her children and grandchildren. Her other interests included taking walks, reading, and all kinds of word puzzles. Nancy was fluent in Greek and enjoyed Greek culture, events, travel and history.
Nancy was preceded in death by both her parents, as well as her younger sister, Sandra (Skeriotis) Babich.
Nancy is survived by her husband, Ken; her sister, Mary Birris; daughter, Susan (Ball) Kolmer; daughter, Joan (Ball) Heft; granddaughter, Alison (Heft) Preston; grandson, Paul Heft; grandson, Benjamin Kolmer; granddaughter, Bethany (Kolmer) Norseen; grandson, Garrett Kolmer; and six great-grandsons.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 21, at the Gettysburg Presbyterian Church at 11 a.m. An inurnment memorial is also planned for a later time at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Upper St. Clair.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Gettysburg Presbyterian Church, 208 Baltimore St., Gettysburg, PA 17325 or sent to https://gettysburgpresbyterian.org.
