Arthur (Art) M. Mummert Jr., age 87, died after a period of declining health on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in Seasons Hospice in Randallstown, Md.
He was born February 24, 1936, in Gettysburg to the late Arthur M. Mummert Sr. and Mary Clingan Mummert.
Arthur Mummert is survived by his wife of 64 years, Carole (Sponseller) Mummert; his daughter, Wendy Quinley and spouse Steven of Littlestown; his son and business partner, Jay Mummert; and his daughter Bonnie Selby and her significant other, Guy Tomasso of Hanover; his grandchildren, Nickole Porter (Vince) of Bristow, Va., Allison Quinley of York, Kevyn Selby (Rachel) and Kyle Selby of Hanover, and Cassandra Wolfe; and his great-grandchildren, Cole Porter and Mason Porter of Bristow, Va., and Tanner Harman of Littlestown.
Arthur worked for I.H Crouse and Sons of Littlestown in construction. There, he learned the plumbing and HVAC trade. In 1984, he opened his own plumbing business, Arthur Mummert and Son, where he worked until his retirement in 2015. He also worked on the family farm in the evenings and on the weekends.
Arthur was a great family man and a loving father and will be missed greatly. He loved his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He always enjoyed seeing his children and grandchildren at family gatherings. He was very resourceful and could fix almost anything that was broken. He was always available to assist his family with any projects they were working on. Art loved being busy, helping others, working at the church and always finding things to do around the house.
Arthur was a lifetime member of St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Littlestown where he served on the council several times and assisted with many fundraising and building projects.
Arthur was predeceased by his parents and his half-siblings, Elizabeth Barnes, Catherine Storm and Frances Mummert.
The family would like to thank Lorien Healthcare and Carroll County Hospice for their care and assistance during the last months of his life.
The family is requesting that in lieu of flowers, donations be sent to St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church for the building fund or to the Adams County SPCA.
Memorial service is scheduled for Wednesday, April 12, at 11 a.m. at his church with the Rev. Dr. H. Lee Brumback II officiating. A reception to follow at Karns Hall. Visitation will be Tuesday, April 11, at church, 5-7 p.m. Interment will be private. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Arthur Mummert’s life.
Online condolences may be shared on www.litttlesfh.com.
