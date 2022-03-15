Penny Belmore Samples, 77, of Gettysburg, passed away at the Hanover Hospital on Monday, March 14, 2022.
Born December 1, 1944, in Washington, D.C., she was the daughter of the late N.W. and Verna (Foster) Belmore. Penny is survived by her husband, Ralph L. Samples Sr.
Penny worked as a bookkeeper in the Gettysburg area for many years, most recently with the former Green Acres Nursing Home in Gettysburg.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by four children, Vicki Fouche (Tim) of Summerfield, Fla., Valerie Gladhill (Marc) of Goose Creek, S.C., Matthew Samples of New Oxford, and Ralph L. Samples Jr. of Elizabethtown, Pa.; six grandchildren, Bethany Newton, Hannah and Mikayla Fouche, Alex Gladhill, and Madison and Brayden Samples; two brothers, Michael Belmore (Carolyn) of Baton Rouge, La., and Gregory Belmore of Jacksonville, Fla.; her sister, Terri Cardwell (Jeff) of Salt Lake City, Utah; three nephews; and 1 niece. She was predeceased by a brother, Anthony Belmore.
Funeral services will held on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at the Freedom Valley Worship Center, 3185 York Road, Gettysburg, with Pastor Candice Pringle officiating. Interment will follow the service in the Evergreen Cemetery, Gettysburg. A viewing will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, March 18, 2022, at the Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Worship Center.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the American Heart Association, 4250 Crums Mill Road, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17112.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
