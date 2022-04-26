Michael A. Monn, 50, of York Springs, died of natural causes, Sunday, April 24, 2022, at his home.
Born November 15, 1971, in Gettysburg, he was the son of Marcella (Altice) Monn of York Springs, and the late Clyde “Butch” Monn III, who died July 14, 2017.
Mike worked for Penn Wood in East Berlin for nine years. He enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle, rebuilding his 1972 Chevy truck, model airplanes, hunting and fishing.
In addition to his mother, Mike is survived by his sister, Susan Morris of York Springs; his two brothers, Eddie Monn and his wife Brenda of Dillsburg, and Douglas Monn of York Springs; and his nieces and nephews, Allen Metzger Jr., Jackson Wick, Nicole Morris, Todd Morris II, Kayla Metzger, London Metzger, Oaklynn Bower, Autumn Boldosser, Alyssa Shoenberger, Angela Eaton, Alexander Potent, Alexandria Myers and Riley Eaton.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 2, 2022, at the Monahan Funeral Home, 125 Carlisle St., Gettysburg. Burial will be in Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens, Gettysburg. Family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday afternoon, May 1, 2022, at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.