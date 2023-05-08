Arvilla M. Toner, age 90, of Gardners, passed away, Sunday, May 7, 2023, at Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Carlisle. She was born January 23, 1933, in Carlisle, to the late Wilmer H. and Mildred (Leiby) Wolf Sr.
Arvilla graduated in the Class of 1952 from Boiling Springs High School. She was employed as a laborer at the former Pfaltzgraff manufacturing in Bendersville. She was a member of the Ira E. Lady American Legion Post #262 Ladies Auxiliary, Biglerville, Gettysburg Moose Lodge #1526 and Chapter 182 and an officer at Mt. Holly Springs VFW Post #7343 Ladies Auxiliary.
Arvilla enjoyed crocheting, making afghans and doilies, baking, especially her pies, spending time with her family and especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by one daughter, Cindy M. McGill of Wilmington, N.C.; one son, Kenneth E. Toner and his wife Judy of Gardners; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; four sisters, Shirley Tanger of Boiling Springs, Ruth Riley of Three Springs, Pa., Wanda Eppleman of Gardners, and Sandra Smith of Gardners; and two brothers, Wilmer H. Wolf Jr. of Gardners, and Russell Wolf of Carlisle.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 55 years, Earl M. Toner who died October 7, 2007; her daughter, Doris J. Toner; three brothers, Wesley, Robert and Richard Wolf; and three sisters, Mary Bolan, Clara Dum and Janet Peters.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc. A public viewing will be held Thursday, May 11, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 12 noon at Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville. The funeral service will follow at 12 noon with Pastor Dick Reese officiating. Burial will be in Bendersville Cemetery.
Friends may express online condolences at www.DuganFH.com.
