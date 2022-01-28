Esther R. (Bollinger) Baker, 89, passed Saturday, January 22, 2022, at her home. She was the wife of the late Horace W. Baker, who passed May 7, 2004.
Esther was born March 5, 1932, in Jefferson, the daughter of the late John and Cora (Trout) Bollinger.
Esther was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in East Berlin, Republican Party of PA, a charter member of National Republican Congressional Committee, and a life member of East Berlin V.F.W. Ladies Auxiliary. She was a former member of Liberty Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary.
Esther is survived by two sons, Michael L. Baker and his companion Kathy King of East Berlin, and Eric S. Baker and his wife Tammy of Warrington; four grandchildren, Lauren Baker, Ella Baker, Sarah Nickey, and Nathan Baker; three great-grandchildren, Luciana, Audrina, and Milania; and two sisters, Edna Livingston of East Berlin, and Anna Paules of Houston, Texas. She was predeceased by a brother, William Bollinger.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 4, 2022, at 11 a.m, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 117 W. King St., East Berlin, with her pastor, Rev. Susan McCarthy, officiating. Burial will be in East Berlin Union Cemetery. There will be no viewing, however, the family will receive friends at the church on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, PO Box 1016, East Berlin, PA 17316; or to N.A.F.E., 101 E. Locust St., East Berlin, PA 17316.
Feiser Funeral Home Inc, 306 Harrisburg St., East Berlin, is in charge of arrangements.
