Barbara A. Bosak, age 79, of Biglerville, passed away Friday, April 9, 2021, at her home in Biglerville. She was born Oct. 12, 1941, in Hanover, W.Va., the daughter of the late Hubert and Nancy (Cline) Lester.
Barbara graduated from Baileysville High School in West Virginia. She was first employed by Sheraton Inn, Gettysburg, where she met her husband. She also worked for many years as a sales associate at Carroll Valley Golf Resort in Fairfield. She loved to travel with her twin grandsons.
She is survived by her loving husband of 37 years, Joseph Bosak Jr. of Biglerville; two children, Laura (Glenn) Ruck of Biglerville and Scott Hatfield of Carlisle; three grandsons; four granddaughters; six great-grandchildren; five brothers, Ronald (Linda) Lester of Ikes Fork, W.Va., Jackie (Sharon) Lester of North Springs, W.Va., Norman (Connie) Lester of Morgantown, W.Va., and Richard Lester of Hilliard, Ohio; and two sisters, Patricia (David) St. Laurent of Virgilina, Va., and Brenda Stacy of Hanover, Pa. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Dallas Justice, and one sister, Pamela May.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home on Thursday, April 15, with Vicar Taylor Berdahl officiating. Interment will be in Bendersville Cemetery. A public viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home on Wednesday, April 14.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 15120, Chicago, IL 60693.
Friends may express online condolences at www.DuganFH.com.
