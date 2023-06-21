George Roosevelt Flook Sr., 83, of Gettysburg, passed away June 20, at WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital while surrounded by his loving family.
Born November 24, 1939, he was the only child of the late Wilbur S. Flook and Hannah W. Flook.
He attended Biglerville High School. During his youth and even into his adult life, he enjoyed roaming the family farm in Table Rock and other surrounding farms for Indian artifacts. He retired from Inland Container in Biglerville after 42 years of service. In 2007, he embarked on a new endeavor as owner of the Flying Bull Saloon, located on the first floor of his apartment building in Gettysburg.
He is survived by his loving wife, whom he married in 1959, Charlotte L. (Fitzwater) Flook; four sons, George Flook Jr. and wife Mary of Taneytown, Michael and wife Deb Flook of Gettysburg, Mitchell and companion Betty of Gettysburg, and Kenneth and wife Deb of Gettysburg. He is survived by eight grandchildren, Cara Flook, Courtney Auerback and husband Adam, Corey Flook and wife Tiffany, Kyle Flook, Jenna Flook and companion Tyler, Jared Flook, Katlin Cooper and husband Wes, Cameron Flook and wife Autumn, and Mariah Flook and companion Jason. He is survived by 12 great-grandchildren, Lily, Emma, Sophia, and Camden Auerback, Sean Lewis, Ava, Carson, and Lyla Flook, Everly Cooper, Lily Hardy, Grayson Fiorentino, and Gage Marshall. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his in-laws, Charles and Louise Fitzwater Sr.; brother-in-law, Charles Fitzwater Jr.; and grandson, Brennan Flook.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 24, 2023, at 2 p.m. from Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg. Interment will be in Biglerville Cemetery. There will be a viewing at the funeral home on Saturday from 1 p.m. until the time of the service.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
