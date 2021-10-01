Martha C. Showers, age 89, of Chambersburg, Pa., passed away on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at Laurel Lakes Nursing Home. Born August 10, 1932, in Hamilton Township, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Frank D. and Mary Cook Coble.
She was a retired elementary school teacher, having taught first grade at South Hamilton Elementary School, for many years, in the Chambersburg Area School District, where she was known as Mrs. Beam to many students. She was a member of the St. Thomas United Methodist Church, St. Thomas, Pa., The Pennsylvania Associations of School Retirees and The Pennsylvania State Education Association. Mrs. Showers was a 1950 graduate of the former Chambersburg High School and a 1954 graduate of the former Shippensburg State Teacher’s College.
She is survived by her husband, Dale G. Showers; two stepdaughters, Martha Wolf of Gettysburg, and Linda Taylor (husband, Donald) of Biglerville; three grandchildren, Kathryn Saylor (Kevin), Kurt Taylor (Terra) and Kent Taylor (Becky); five great-grandchildren, Mason and Landon Saylor, and Zachary, Sophia, and Andrew Taylor; and many cousins. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Clyde Beam, who passed away on April 19, 1991.
Private graveside services will be held in Parklawns Memorial Gardens. Arrangements are entrusted to the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Chambersburg, Pa.
Online condolences may be offered on her Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com.
