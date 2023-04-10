Marc Richard Johnson Sr., age 87, of Fairfield, passed away peacefully with his wife and friends at his side on Good Friday, April 7, 2023.
He is survived by his wife Edelmira (Susie); sister, Louise Felty; son, Marc; stepson, Rolando Luna; grandchildren, Juliana, Isabella, Nichele, Meghann and Jennifer; and great-grandkids Alessandra, and Addison. He is predeceased by his parents, Claude and Dorothy; his brother, William; and his daughter, Diane.
Marc was born and raised in Louisville, Kentucky, until his 17th birthday when he joined the US Army. Marc was a career US Army soldier with 25 years of service and retired as a master sergeant. He was stationed in Korea, Vietnam, Germany, Texas and Kentucky. His military service jobs included M1 tank, Battalion OPS sergeant, Brigade Combat Sustainment Support, and Military Intelligence Specialist.
After retirement from the military, he moved to Maryland and worked as a civil servant for the Defense Mapping Agency and US Army Signal Command. He proudly served 40 years combined between his U.S Army service and civil servant career. Marc was a valued employee, treasured co-worker and lifelong friend to many.
At the conclusion of his government career, he made Fairfield his home for the remainder of his life. Marc enjoyed golfing, fishing, reading, watching the Dallas Cowboys, antique shopping with his wife and Sunday family dinners.
Marc was a very warm and caring man who made a long and lasting impression on those he met. He was quick-witted and full of anecdotes that would put a smile on your face. He would do anything for his family, friends, community, and country. Marc was incredibly generous and had a huge heart. He will live forever in our memories and will be missed dearly.
Services will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 256 Tract Road, Fairfield, on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at 11 a.m. followed by the burial ceremony with full military honors at the Fairfield Union Cemetery in Fairfield. All are welcome. A viewing will be held 6-8 p.m. on Friday, April 14, 2023, at the Monahan Funeral Home, 27 E. Main St., Fairfield.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.