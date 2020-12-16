Linda M Brown, 72, of Littlestown died Tuesday, Dec. 15 at her home.
Born June 1, 1947, in Gettysburg, she was the daughter of the late Kenneth W. and Marie Krumrine Fritz.
Linda was a Charles Carroll High School graduate and retired from Hanover Brands.
Linda is survived by her daughters, Linda Pennington and Randy of Gettysburg and Bobbi Meekins of Littlestown; and her son Oley Brown of Bonneauville; her nine grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; brothers, Larry Fritz of Sykesville and Jeff Fritz of Westminster; sisters, Marlene Redding of Gettysburg, Nancy Bolec of Alexandria, Va., Joyce Seeley of Westminster, and Alice Edwards of Westminster. She was predeceased by a brother Charles Fritz.
Linda liked collecting cook books, baking her prize-winning apple pies and driving around the countryside.
Due to COVID -19, there will be a memorial service announced at a later date.
Online condolences may be shared at www.littlesfh.com.
