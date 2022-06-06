Margaret G. Deist, 69, of Chambersburg, Pa., formerly of Orrtanna, died Sunday evening, June 5, 2022, at her home in Chambersburg.
Born July 17, 1952, in Tacoma Park, Md., she was the daughter of the late Kenneth and Bertha (Poole) Moore. She was the wife of Mark A. Deist of Chambersburg to whom she was married for 51 years.
Mrs. Deist was a member of Flohr’s Lutheran Church, McKnightstown, where she was a member of the church choir. She was a member of Knouse Foods Co-op and engaged in working Deist Orchards with her husband. In her spare time she enjoyed flower gardening, camping, traveling, and country music concerts. Most of all she thoroughly enjoyed her family, especially her grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, Margaret is survived by her four children, Denise Downey of Savage, Md., Barry Deist of Chambersburg, Pa., Laura Milesky and her husband Mark of Fayetteville, Pa., and Kirk Deist and his wife Kristen of New Oxford; and her five grandchildren, Kiley Milesky, Joseph Milesky, Benjamin Milesky, Gunnar Milesky, and Kinsley Deist. She was predeceased by a grandson, Roland Baker.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 9, 2022, at Flohr’s Lutheran Church, 595 Flohr’s Church Road, McKnightstown, with Rev. Dennis Probst officiating. Burial will be in the Flohr’s Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the time of the service at the church.
The Monahan Funeral Home is in charge of the funeral arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Flohr’s Lutheran Church, 595 Flohr’s Church Road, McKnightstown, PA 17343.
