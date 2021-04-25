Mary A. Seabrook, 93, of Hanover, died Saturday, April 24, at Morning Glory Assisted Living, Littlestown. She was the widow of Lynville G. Seabrook who died in 1985.
Born July 23, 1927 in Hanover, Mary was the daughter of the late Verley J. and Mary (Rohrbaugh) Clousher. She had been employed with Hanover Shoe, Revonah Pretzels and was a self employed seamstress of her own shop, Mill End Fabrics.
Surviving are her daughters, Vicki A. Arentz and Clair of Littlestown, Elaine L. Kipple of Iowa; her five grandchildren: Jason Arentz, Jessica Kuhns and Jenny, Jason and Julie and her four great grandchildren: Alivia, Owen, Alexis and Eleanor. Mary was predeceased by her sister, Ethel Clousher. She was a member of Christ Church, Littlestown, where she sang on the choir, was involved in church activities and, along with her husband, administered to the shut-ins. Mary enjoyed crocheting, making crafts and spending time with her family.
Funeral Service is Thursday, April 29, at 11 a.m. at Little’s Funeral Home, Littlestown with The Rev. Craig Arentz officiating. Viewing is Wednesday, April 28, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. For those attending, masks must be worn. Interment is in Christ Church Cemetery, Littlestown. Memorials in Mary’s name may be sent to: Morning Glory Assisted Living, 419 N. Queen St., Littlestown, PA 17340. Online condolences may be shared on www.littlesfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.