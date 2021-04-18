Norman N. Wantz, 97, of Littlestown, died Sunday, April 18, 2021, at his home. Born Aug. 18, 1923, in Taneytown, Norman was the son of the late Noah and Ruth (Bowers) Wantz.
He served in the U.S. Army/Air Force during World War II. He was retired from Hanover Shoe in 1985 after 35-plus years of employment and then worked for nine years at Codorus State Park.
Surviving are his three sons, Gary Wantz of Hagerstown, Harold Wantz of Gettysburg, and Steven Wantz of Littlestown; his daughter, Sherri Rittgers of Tulsa, Ola.; his 14 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; his brothers, Joseph Wantz of Westminster, Wayne Wantz of Littlestown, and Roger Wantz of Mechanicsburg; and his two sisters, Alice Fritz of Gettysburg and Nancy Miller of Hanover. Norman was predeceased by his sisters, Catherine Wantz, Viola Wantz and Pauline Utz; and his two brothers, Roy and Glen Wantz.
He was a member of Bethel Assembly of God, Littlestown.
Norman loved crabbing, gardening, cutting wood and spending time with his friends and family.
Funeral service is Thursday, April 22, at 11 a.m. at Little’s Funeral Home with the Rev. Richard Ritenour officiating. Viewing is one hour before service on Thursday at the funeral home. COVID-19 restrictions will be observed with masks being worn and social distancing. Interment will be in St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery, Uniontown, MD.
Memorials in Norman’s name may be sent to his church, Bethel Assembly of God, at 1125 Frederick Pike, Littlestown, PA 17340.
Online condolences may be shared at www.littlesfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.