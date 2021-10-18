Ronald W. Strevig, 84, of Littlestown, died Saturday, October 16, 2021, at SpiriTrust Lutheran The Village at Sprenkle Drive, York. He was the husband of Cheryl A. (Ray) Strevig for 41 years.
Born March 1, 1937, in Littlestown, Ron was the son of the late George W. and Odetta E. (Selby) Strevig.
He was a 1955 Littlestown High School graduate and served in the U.S. Army Reserves. Ron was owner of George W. Strevig & Sons Plumbing, Heating & Cooling, Littlestown.
Surviving in addition to his wife are his daughters, Denise Pittman and David, Angela Tarczy and Kimberly Alter and Jay; his grandchildren, Alex and Kirstie Tarczy, Ashlie Shadle, Thaddeus and Rayce Alter, Michael and Jenny Pittman; his great-grandchildren: Jensen Regal, Charlotte and Nora Pittman and Laila Smith; his sister, Linda Beatty; and his brothers, Gary Strevig and Sue, Dwight Strevig and Cheryl, Craig Strevig and Jane; and nieces and nephews.
Ron was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, Littlestown where he was a Sunday school teacher, choir and church council member and assisted the minister. He was a life member of Alpha Fire Company, Littlestown, past president and EMS captain and received the Outstanding Service Award. He was a Littlestown Rotary Club member, Paul Harris Fellow and a PA Association of Plumbing, Heating & Cooling Contractors member where he was a past president.
Ron loved playing golf, singing, traveling with his wife and spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Memorial Service is Wednesday, October 27, at 11 a.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Littlestown, with the Rev. Chris Thomas officiating. There will be no viewing, however, the family with receive friends 10 -11 a.m. Wednesday at church. Inurnment will be in the church cemetery on another date.
Contributions in Ron’s name may be sent to his church at 665 St. Johns Road, Littlestown, PA 17340; or SpiriTrust Lutheran Village, 1802 Folkemer Circle, York, PA 17404.
