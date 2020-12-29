Mike Phipps left his family and friends on Dec. 17, 2020, at the Halifax Medical Center in Daytona Beach, Florida, from complications of a stroke. He was born on April 12, 1957 and was the son of George “Jerry” Phipps and the late Ruth Lowe Phipps.
Mike was a native of Baltimore and a graduate of the Gilman School and Johns Hopkins University. He a was an Army veteran serving in the Maryland National Guard, Pennsylvania National Guard, and the United States Regular Army. He had a distinguished record of military service which included an assignment with the 3rd United States Infantry Regiment at Arlington National Cemetery as the officer in charge of the tomb guard detachment and in the 17th United States Infantry Regiment “The Buffalos.” He deployed to Iraq on three separate tours serving with the 109th Infantry Regiment, and the 5th United States Cavalry Regiment (“The Black Knights”) of the famed 1st Cavalry Division. He was severely wounded in action while serving his country and was awarded the Purple Heart.
He served as a Baltimore Police Officer, and for many years was a noted and respected Licensed Battlefield Guide at the Gettysburg National Military where he was a guide emeritus. Two of the army regiments in which he served fought in the battle. He was a published author, scholar, and gifted speaker. Over his career he captivated many either on tour or behind a podium.
Besides his father, Mike is survived by his stepmother Joanie; his sister Leslie; as well as his son Patrick, his wife Krista, and his grandson Anthony. Mike is also survived by his wife Ann and their three children, Heidi, Robert, and William.
A memorial tribute to Mike will be held after COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.
